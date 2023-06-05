watchOS 10 for Apple Watch officially unveiled

Apple has announced watchOS, the next major update to Apple Watch software. It includes comprehensive app redesigns and a new way to view information across different watch faces. Here’s what’s new.

Watch face:

Any watch face now reveals widgets in a smart stack; this lets watch faces without complications more informative with just a spin of the Digital Crown

Widgets can also include groups of complications

Two new faces: Pallete, a color-focused face, and Snoopy & Woodstuck from Peanuts

Apps:

World Clock now includes background colors based on time of day

Workout app includes new trophy case and full-screen videos for each Activity ring

Third-party apps are being redesigned with full-screen layouts

Workout:

Apple Watch can connect to cycling power accessories over Bluetooth to improve workout tracking

Power zones based on FTP is coming to cycling workout tracking

Cycling workouts become a Live Activity on iPhone when tracked from Apple Watch; tapping the Live Activity takes over iPhone display to view speed and workout metrics while cycling

Hiking experience upgraded with Compass; cellular connection waypoint shows last connection to cellular; emergency waypoint shows where you can call from any carrier network; 3D view of waypoints

Maps on Compass enhanced with trail routes and topographical view

Workout APIs for developers allows third-party apps to access high-frequency motion data to improve golf and tennis tracking

Health:

Mental health focus with state of mind logging on iPhone and iPad in Health app; data from watch can put this into better context

Standardized assessments will help discover risk of anxiety and depression that can be shared with care providers

Vision health is the other focus with myopia front-and-center; time outdoors can be measured with ambience sensors and stored in Health app

Screen distance on iPhone and iPad can use TrueDepth camera to measure distance while reading to reduce digital eyestrain and discover vision constraints

More:

Group FaceTime audio

Updating...