watchOS 10 for Apple Watch officially unveiled

Apple has announced watchOS, the next major update to Apple Watch software. It includes comprehensive app redesigns and a new way to view information across different watch faces. Here’s what’s new.
Watch face:
- Any watch face now reveals widgets in a smart stack; this lets watch faces without complications more informative with just a spin of the Digital Crown
- Widgets can also include groups of complications
- Two new faces: Pallete, a color-focused face, and Snoopy & Woodstuck from Peanuts
Apps:
- World Clock now includes background colors based on time of day
- Workout app includes new trophy case and full-screen videos for each Activity ring
- Third-party apps are being redesigned with full-screen layouts
Workout:
- Apple Watch can connect to cycling power accessories over Bluetooth to improve workout tracking
- Power zones based on FTP is coming to cycling workout tracking
- Cycling workouts become a Live Activity on iPhone when tracked from Apple Watch; tapping the Live Activity takes over iPhone display to view speed and workout metrics while cycling
- Hiking experience upgraded with Compass; cellular connection waypoint shows last connection to cellular; emergency waypoint shows where you can call from any carrier network; 3D view of waypoints
- Maps on Compass enhanced with trail routes and topographical view
- Workout APIs for developers allows third-party apps to access high-frequency motion data to improve golf and tennis tracking
Health:
- Mental health focus with state of mind logging on iPhone and iPad in Health app; data from watch can put this into better context
- Standardized assessments will help discover risk of anxiety and depression that can be shared with care providers
- Vision health is the other focus with myopia front-and-center; time outdoors can be measured with ambience sensors and stored in Health app
- Screen distance on iPhone and iPad can use TrueDepth camera to measure distance while reading to reduce digital eyestrain and discover vision constraints
More:
- Group FaceTime audio
Updating...
