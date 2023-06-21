 Skip to main content

Journey to Sonoma continues with macOS 14 beta 2 for developers

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jun 21 2023 - 1:17 pm PT
0 Comments
macOS Sonoma Beta 2

What’s new in macOS Sonoma? Possibly more than we knew before now that macOS 14 beta 2 is out for developers.

The second developer beta version tends to be closer to what we saw at the keynote and in marketing material so far. In other words, a lot of the changes we uncover today will have been baked in since the keynote.

That means any user feedback submitted between the first beta and now probably won’t be addressed in macOS 14 beta 2 – unless Apple was already working on it. macOS 14 beta 3 is where your feedback starts being reflected.

As for now, we’re updating our machines to dig in and find everything new in macOS 14 beta 2. Share your own discoveries with us in the comments and on social media, and stay tuned as we update with all the changes that turn up.

macOS Sonoma brings interactive widgets and Apple TV screensavers to the desktop, advanced video conferencing features, Safari web apps on the Dock, browser profiles, and much more.

Learn how to install the macOS Sonoma developer beta here.

Apple also released the very first SDK for creating apps on visionOS for Vision Pro as well as second beta versions of each platform:

For Apple Studio Display users, there’s a new beta version of its software as well.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBoo…
macOS Sonoma

macOS Sonoma

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.