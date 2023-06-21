tvOS 17 beta 2 now available on Apple TV

There’s a new software update awaiting Apple TV beta testers. tvOS 17 beta 2 is now available as an over-the-air update through the developer beta channel.

tvOS 17 includes a variety of changes including FaceTime support, a redesigned Control Center, VPN support, an expanded Home Screen, and much more.

Apple also released the very first SDK for creating apps on visionOS for Vision Pro as well as second beta versions of each platform: