 Skip to main content

Apple announces tvOS 17: redesigned Control Center, Find my Remote, FaceTime app

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jun 5 2023 - 11:04 am PT
0 Comments

tvOS 17 includes a redesigned Control Center interface, a way to find your Apple TV remote using your iPhone, as well some new photo screensaver options.

They are also bringing the FaceTime app to Apple TV, using Continuity Camera to take advantage of the cameras available on your iPhone or iPad.

With an updated SharePlay experience for the living room, you can now see your friends watch along with your content on the TV in a split-screen layout.

Apple also promised that it will be releasing a Continuity Camera API for Apple TV, so apps like Zoom and WebEx will also launch on tvOS.

It’s unclear exactly how the Find my Remote feature works. It seems the iPhone can sense the Bluetooth signals coming from the remote in order to display a location interface in the Find My app.

tvOS 17 will be available later this year for Apple TV set-top box users.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.