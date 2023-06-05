Apple announces tvOS 17: redesigned Control Center, Find my Remote, FaceTime app

tvOS 17 includes a redesigned Control Center interface, a way to find your Apple TV remote using your iPhone, as well some new photo screensaver options.

They are also bringing the FaceTime app to Apple TV, using Continuity Camera to take advantage of the cameras available on your iPhone or iPad.

With an updated SharePlay experience for the living room, you can now see your friends watch along with your content on the TV in a split-screen layout.

Apple also promised that it will be releasing a Continuity Camera API for Apple TV, so apps like Zoom and WebEx will also launch on tvOS.

It’s unclear exactly how the Find my Remote feature works. It seems the iPhone can sense the Bluetooth signals coming from the remote in order to display a location interface in the Find My app.

tvOS 17 will be available later this year for Apple TV set-top box users.