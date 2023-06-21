Apple releases iOS 17 beta 2 for developers ahead of public beta

Here we go. iOS 17 beta 2 is out now, and we’re digging in to find what’s new.

After previewing iOS 17 at WWDC 2023, Apple released the initial iOS 17 beta for developers in early June.

The second developer beta version tends to be closer to what we saw at the keynote and in marketing material so far. In other words, a lot of the changes we uncover today will have been baked in since the keynote.

That means any user feedback submitted between the first beta and now probably won’t be addressed in iOS 17 beta 2 – unless Apple was already working on it. iOS 17 beta 3 is where your feedback starts being reflected.

In the meantime, the second developer beta is usually a good one in terms of changing how things might look or work. With that in mind, share what you discover while we’re digging in and we’ll gather everything new in our next article.

For those new to iOS 17, the update coming to iPhone XR/XS and newer this September includes upgrades to Phone and FaceTime, StandBy mode for displaying information while charging, offline Apple Maps, prompting Siri without hey, overhauled autocorrect, and much more.

Learn how to install the iOS 17 developer beta here. Apple will launch a free public beta for iOS 17 in July. There’s also the option to use the iOS 17 developer beta for free this year.

Apple also released the very first SDK for creating apps on visionOS for Vision Pro as well as second beta versions of each platform: