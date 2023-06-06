 Skip to main content

Apple makes iOS 17 developer beta free for everyone

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jun 6 2023 - 1:16 pm PT
0 Comments
iOS 17 beta 1

For years, access to the iOS developer beta and other developer builds has only been available through a $99/year developer account. Shaking things up this year and increasing access in a big way, Apple has just made the iOS 17 developer beta and other betas free for everyone.

Earlier today I noted that many users were seeing the option to install the iOS 17 developer beta despite not having a developer account. It seemed like it was a bug with the iOS 17 beta rollout, but as it turns out, it’s intentional.

Spotted by iSoftware Updates, Apple has officially announced the change on its Developer website that compares the new free and paid membership options.

You can learn how to develop apps for Apple platforms for free without enrolling. With just an Apple ID, you can access Xcode, software downloads, documentation, sample code, forums, and Feedback Assistant, as well as test your apps on devices. If you don’t already have an Apple ID, you can create one now. To distribute apps, join the Apple Developer Program.

That makes sense why the iOS 17 Developer Beta is showing up for all users under Settings > General > Software Update. Check out our full guide for all the details:

Keep in mind the developer beta naturally has bugs and performance issues and isn’t intended to be installed on your primary device.

Here’s a look at the differences between the $99/year Apple Developer Program and just using your Apple ID:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Developers

Developers
iOS 17

iOS 17

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12