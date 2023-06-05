 Skip to main content

Here’s how to install the iOS 17 developer beta

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jun 5 2023 - 2:55 pm PT
Install iOS 17 beta

The first beta of iOS 17 is officially here for developers. This summer, it’s easier to install the software thanks to a new streamlined process. Follow along for how to install iOS 17 beta, tips on what to do if it’s not showing up, and more.

Starting with iOS 16.4 Apple brought the ability to turn on developer and public betas right within Settings.

While Apple at first said you’d have to use the same Apple ID as in iOS Settings to get the betas, that changed earlier this spring. Now you can select which Apple ID you want to use with the beta.

Keep in mind the first beta will naturally include bugs and performance issues. Apple recommends only installing the beta on devices dedicated for software development.

How to install iOS 17 beta – for developers

The first developer beta is available now and Apple shared that the first iOS 17 public beta will be released in July.

  1. If you’re not already enrolled as an Apple Developer, you’ll need to do that ($99/year)
  2. Make a fresh backup of your iPhone or iPad – important in case you want or need to downgrade to iOS 16 (Apple recommends doing a Mac or PC backup)
  3. Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad running at least iOS 16.4
  4. Tap General > Software Update
  5. Choose the new Beta Updates button (it may take a moment to appear)
  6. Now choose Developer Beta
  7. If you need to change your Apple ID associated with the beta, you can tap that at the bottom
  8. Choose Back when done
  9. Look for iOS 17 Developer Beta to appear, choose Download and Install

If you’re not seeing the option to turn on beta updates or iOS 17 appear:

  • Try quitting and relaunching the Settings app
  • Double check you’re running iOS 16.4 or later (if not you’ll need to update before getting the in-Settings beta option)
  • Make sure your Apple ID in Settings > Beta Updates matches what you use for the Apple Developer program

Here’s how the process looks:

Install iOS 17 beta for developers 1

The first iOS 17 beta comes in at just over 3 GB in size. And when it comes to compatibility, Apple did drop some devices:

New features and changes coming with iOS 17 include updates for Messages, FaceTime, Phone, a new landscape “StandBy” always-on feature, and much more:

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

