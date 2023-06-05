Apple announces iOS 17 with Journal, Standby, FaceTime voicemail, more

Apple has officially announced iOS 17. Here’s what’s in store for the next major iPhone software update. The update has four focuses: communication, sharing, intelligent input, and new experiences.
Phone:
- gaining personalized contact posts that you set for others to see when you call them; also available in Contacts app; similar to customizing Lock Screen
- gets Live Voicemail with voice-to-text transcription before answering; transcription is handled on device
- brings FaceTime voicemail through a quick video recording
Messages:
- Search has narrower terms for precision results
- Swipe to reply on any bubble
- Audio Messages are transcribed
- Location sharing now inline with conversation
- Check In is a new feature for notifying family when you arrive safely; automatically recognizes when you don’t make progress or respond and shares update with family
- iMessage apps “gracefully tucked away” under new + button
- All emoji are now stickers
- Remove background feature now turns subjects into stickers
AirDrop:
- NameDrop is a new way to share phone number and email sharing between nearby iPhones
- Sharing media is also redesigned, and long media transfers can continue over the internet
- SharePlay API adding AirDrop integration
Autocorrect:
- Keyboard now leverages “transformer language model” to improve predictions
- Keyboard can learn what you really mean by “ducking” … ffff
- Predictions personalized by your words and usage
- Dictation upgrade
Journal:
- Uses on-device machine learning to create personalized suggestions for journaling – Suggestions API for other apps
- Includes photos, workouts, and interactions as prompts
- Entries can be marked as important to standout
- Prompts will inspire you to write
- Journal can be locked and is end-to-end encrypted for privacy
Standby:
- New full-screen experience that displays information in landscape mode
- Can be personalized to show data like clocks, photos, widgets, weather, Home controls, and third-party widgets
- Supports Live Activities
- Siri works in Standby with special landscape user interface
- Red tone like Apple Watch Ultra used for displaying clock at night
More
- Siri no longer requires Hey before Siri for voice activation
- Live Stickers
- Offline maps
iOS 17 will be available as a developer beta and public beta over the summer. iPhone users can update to the final release this fall. See what’s new in iPadOS 17 here.
