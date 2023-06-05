Apple announces iOS 17 with Journal, Standby, FaceTime voicemail, more

Apple has officially announced iOS 17. Here’s what’s in store for the next major iPhone software update. The update has four focuses: communication, sharing, intelligent input, and new experiences.

Phone:

gaining personalized contact posts that you set for others to see when you call them; also available in Contacts app; similar to customizing Lock Screen

gets Live Voicemail with voice-to-text transcription before answering; transcription is handled on device

brings FaceTime voicemail through a quick video recording

Messages:

Search has narrower terms for precision results

Swipe to reply on any bubble

Audio Messages are transcribed

Location sharing now inline with conversation

Check In is a new feature for notifying family when you arrive safely; automatically recognizes when you don’t make progress or respond and shares update with family

iMessage apps “gracefully tucked away” under new + button

All emoji are now stickers

Remove background feature now turns subjects into stickers

AirDrop:

NameDrop is a new way to share phone number and email sharing between nearby iPhones

Sharing media is also redesigned, and long media transfers can continue over the internet

SharePlay API adding AirDrop integration

Autocorrect:

Keyboard now leverages “transformer language model” to improve predictions

Keyboard can learn what you really mean by “ducking” … ffff

Predictions personalized by your words and usage

Dictation upgrade

Journal:

Uses on-device machine learning to create personalized suggestions for journaling – Suggestions API for other apps

Includes photos, workouts, and interactions as prompts

Entries can be marked as important to standout

Prompts will inspire you to write

Journal can be locked and is end-to-end encrypted for privacy

Standby:

New full-screen experience that displays information in landscape mode

Can be personalized to show data like clocks, photos, widgets, weather, Home controls, and third-party widgets

Supports Live Activities

Siri works in Standby with special landscape user interface

Red tone like Apple Watch Ultra used for displaying clock at night

More

Siri no longer requires Hey before Siri for voice activation

Live Stickers

Offline maps

iOS 17 will be available as a developer beta and public beta over the summer. iPhone users can update to the final release this fall. See what’s new in iPadOS 17 here.