 Skip to main content

iPadOS 17 announced with interactive widgets, Lock Screen customization, more

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jun 5 2023 - 10:38 am PT
3 Comments
iPadOS 17

Apple on Monday officially announced iPadOS 17, the next major update to the iPad operating system. The new version brings significant improvements to Stage Manager, as well as Lock Screen customization, and interactive Home Screen widgets.

Here’s what’s new with iPadOS 17

Stage Manager, a feature that was introduced last year with iPadOS 16, allows iPad users to open multiple app windows simultaneously. It also enables the iPad to work with an external monitor just like a computer. With iPadOS 17, Apple is taking the capabilities of Stage Manager even further.

The Lock Screen customizations that were added to the iPhone with iOS 16 are now available on the iPad with iPadOS 17. Users can now create multiple lock screens with different wallpapers, widgets, and font styles.

For years, the Health app was exclusively available on the iPhone. With iPadOS 17, iPad users will be able to check their health data without needing their phone. The app has been redesigned to take advantage of the iPad’s larger display, and it gets all the health data already stored on the iPhone via iCloud.

Some of the new features added in iOS 17 are also part of iPadOS 17, such as the new Journal app and updates to Find My.

The first beta of iPadOS 17 will be released today to developers. Apple says a public beta will be available this summer, while the official release is expected this fall. More details about the update can be found on the Apple Developer website.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

WWDC 2023

WWDC 2023
iPadOS 17

iPadOS 17

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.