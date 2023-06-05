iPadOS 17 announced with interactive widgets, Lock Screen customization, more

Apple on Monday officially announced iPadOS 17, the next major update to the iPad operating system. The new version brings significant improvements to Stage Manager, as well as Lock Screen customization, and interactive Home Screen widgets.

Here’s what’s new with iPadOS 17

Stage Manager, a feature that was introduced last year with iPadOS 16, allows iPad users to open multiple app windows simultaneously. It also enables the iPad to work with an external monitor just like a computer. With iPadOS 17, Apple is taking the capabilities of Stage Manager even further.

The Lock Screen customizations that were added to the iPhone with iOS 16 are now available on the iPad with iPadOS 17. Users can now create multiple lock screens with different wallpapers, widgets, and font styles.

For years, the Health app was exclusively available on the iPhone. With iPadOS 17, iPad users will be able to check their health data without needing their phone. The app has been redesigned to take advantage of the iPad’s larger display, and it gets all the health data already stored on the iPhone via iCloud.

Some of the new features added in iOS 17 are also part of iPadOS 17, such as the new Journal app and updates to Find My.

The first beta of iPadOS 17 will be released today to developers. Apple says a public beta will be available this summer, while the official release is expected this fall. More details about the update can be found on the Apple Developer website.

