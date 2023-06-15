 Skip to main content

How to automatically delete iPhone 2FA code texts with iOS 17

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jun 15 2023 - 12:55 pm PT
2 Comments
auto delete iPhone verification codes iOS 17

A seemingly small update with iOS 17 that turns out to be very useful is the ability to have your iPhone clean up 2FA text messages on its own. Here’s how to auto delete iPhone verification codes with iOS 17.

There are certainly many flashier new features with iOS 17 like the StandBy smart display feature, stickers in Messages, Contact Posters, and more.

But iOS 17 being able to auto delete iPhone verification codes after they’ve been used is a handy feature that you’ll probably benefit from regularly if not every day.

Of course, whenever possible, it’s safest to set up any and all accounts you can with non-SMS-based verification codes, but for those services that don’t offer 2FA via a dedicated authentication code-generating app, this will be a useful feature.

How to auto delete iPhone verification codes with iOS 17

iOS 17 is currently in beta. Read more on how to install the software if you’d like to test out features like this and more.

  1. The first time you get an SMS verification code on your iPhone running iOS 17, you should see a prompt asking if you’d like to “Automatically Delete Verification Codes After Use?”
  2. Alternatively, you can set up the feature right away or whenever you’d like by heading to Settings > Passwords > Password Options > tap the toggle next to Clean Up Automatically
  3. That’s it, you’re all set up! 😁
  4. If you need to see a verification code after you’ve used it and it’s been auto-deleted, tap Edit in the top left corner of the Messages app > Show Recently Deleted
How to auto delete iPhone verification codes iOS 17 1

As a refresher, iPhone and iPad got automatic 2FA verification code autofill back with iOS 15 (works on Mac too since macOS Monterey).

That means you don’t have to open another app to grab your verification code, they’re auto applied just like any passwords stored with iCloud Keychain.

And with iOS 17 this year, Apple is bringing shared iCloud Keychain Passwords which makes managing credentials easier than ever.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from…
iOS 17

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12