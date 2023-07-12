 Skip to main content

Apple releases first watchOS 10 public beta with new widget UI

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jul 12 2023 - 10:10 am PT
4 Comments
watchOS 10 Public Beta

After the developer beta that kicked off in June, today Apple has launched the first public beta for watchOS 10. Apple calls its latest wearable OS “a milestone update” with everything from a new widget-focused UI, fresh watch faces, overhauled apps, and more.

This story is supported by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates five different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing businesses and schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage, and protect all their Apple devices. Over 38,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management, and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.

“This

After getting to the third developer beta for iOS 17, watchOS 10, and more, the first free public version of the beta software is now available for anyone to try.

Apple shook things up this year by making even the developer beta free for everyone. But the arrival of the public beta marks a more stable point in the testing process when Apple is comfortable with non-developers installing the software.

What’s new in watchOS 10?

watchOS 10 is a major overhaul for the Apple Watch experience with a new widgets UI, mental health features like mood tracking, and new watch faces.

And native apps like Weather, Stocks, Home, Maps, Messages, World Clock, and Heart Rate all get modern redesigns with improved navigation and more accessible information.

How to get the watchOS 10 public beta

Personally, I’ve been testing out watchOS 10 for the last five weeks and haven’t run into any major bugs or issues. But be aware if you install the watchOS 10 beta, you can’t downgrade to watchOS 9.

  • After installing the iOS 17 beta, open the Watch app on your iPhone
  • Choose the My Watch tab > General > Software Update
  • Now tap Beta Updates and choose the watchOS 10 Public Beta
  • If it’s not showing up, you may need to sign up for the public beta at beta.apple.com with your Apple ID, then try again

Check out more on installing the watchOS 10 beta in our full guide:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

watchOS 10

watchOS 10

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12