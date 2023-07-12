Apple releases first watchOS 10 public beta with new widget UI

After the developer beta that kicked off in June, today Apple has launched the first public beta for watchOS 10. Apple calls its latest wearable OS “a milestone update” with everything from a new widget-focused UI, fresh watch faces, overhauled apps, and more.

After getting to the third developer beta for iOS 17, watchOS 10, and more, the first free public version of the beta software is now available for anyone to try.

Apple shook things up this year by making even the developer beta free for everyone. But the arrival of the public beta marks a more stable point in the testing process when Apple is comfortable with non-developers installing the software.

What’s new in watchOS 10?

watchOS 10 is a major overhaul for the Apple Watch experience with a new widgets UI, mental health features like mood tracking, and new watch faces.

And native apps like Weather, Stocks, Home, Maps, Messages, World Clock, and Heart Rate all get modern redesigns with improved navigation and more accessible information.

How to get the watchOS 10 public beta

Personally, I’ve been testing out watchOS 10 for the last five weeks and haven’t run into any major bugs or issues. But be aware if you install the watchOS 10 beta, you can’t downgrade to watchOS 9.

After installing the iOS 17 beta, open the Watch app on your iPhone

Choose the My Watch tab > General > Software Update

Now tap Beta Updates and choose the watchOS 10 Public Beta

If it’s not showing up, you may need to sign up for the public beta at beta.apple.com with your Apple ID, then try again

Check out more on installing the watchOS 10 beta in our full guide: