How to track your mood on Apple Watch with watchOS 10 and why it’s useful

Apple Watch comes with a range of new health and fitness features and one in particular is aimed at supporting mental health. Follow along for a look at how to track mood on Apple Watch in the updated Mindfulness app with watchOS 10.

Here’s how Apple describes the new “State of Mind” feature on Apple Watch and why it’s helpful:

“Mental health is as important as physical health, and research shows that reflecting on state of mind can help build emotional awareness and resilience. With the Mindfulness app in watchOS 10, users can discreetly and conveniently log their momentary emotions and daily moods. Users can turn the Digital Crown to scroll through engaging, multidimensional shapes to choose how they are feeling, select what is having the biggest impact on them, and describe their feelings.”

In addition to tracking mood with Apple Watch, the feature is available on iPhone in the Health app with iOS 17 (plus there’s a new standalone Journal app coming as another way to support mental health).

How to track mood on Apple Watch

watchOS 10 is available now in beta – but keep in mind if you do install it on your Apple Watch there’s no way to downgrade to watchOS 9. Read more about installing the beta in our guide.

On Apple Watch running watchOS 10, open the Mindfulness app Choose the new State of Mind option After tapping Get Started the first time you open it, log how you’re feeling in the moment or log how you’ve “felt overall” for the day You’ll see neutral first, swipe or use the Digital Crown to select between the seven options Choices include: very unpleasant, unpleasant, slightly unpleasant, neutral, slightly pleasant, pleasant, very pleasant Tap the checkmark in the top right corner to select a state of mind Now you can optionally add what emotion(s) you’re feeling Finally, if you’d like you can log “what’s having the biggest impact on you”

If you’d like to get in the habit of logging your mood on Apple Watch regularly, you can turn on reminders to track it twice a day.

To view and track mood on iPhone with iOS 17, head to the Health app > Browse tab > Mental Wellbeing > State of Mind > Log.

Here’s how it looks to track mood on Apple Watch with watchOS 10:

Now you can scroll or swipe through the seven choices:

Here’s a look at some of the emotions you can use to further describe how you’re feeling (you can pick more than one):

Lastly, you can opt to record what’s having the biggest impact on you (again you can pick multiple factors):

To see your previous mood logs, head to the Health app on iPhone > Browse tab > Mental Wellbeing. And you can log new mood entries from your iPhone.

In the same section in the Health app, you can also find a Mental Health Questionnaire.

What do you think about the new Mindfulness feature? Share your thoughts in the comments!

