Apple Podcasts adds new wellbeing category

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | May 1 2024 - 9:16 am PT
In time for Mental Health Awareness Month, Apple Podcasts is shining light on a new category of podcasts to listen to.

The new Wellbeing category collects shows featuring health, fitness and wellness topics. Apple says listenership for shows in this genre have increased 40% in the last five years.

Apple says the category will curate shows that promote an inclusive approach to wellbeing, covering mood, sleep, relationships, meditation and more.

You can find the new category now in the Search tab in the Apple Podcasts app.

