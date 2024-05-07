Apple unveils M4: Its first chip made for AI from the ground up

The rumors were true: Apple on Tuesday unveiled M4, the next generation of its Apple Silicon chip. Built with the 3 nanometer chip architecture, M4 is the first Apple chip to be built for AI from the ground up. M4 is the chip that powers the new generation iPad Pro and will soon be inside Macs – so read on as we detail what changes with this chip.

Apple’s M4 chip is ready for AI

M4 features a new display engine that enables the precision color and brightness of the new OLED display on the 2024 iPad Pro. The chip has a new up-to-10-core CPU consisting of up to four performance cores and now six efficiency cores. Its CPU delivers 50% faster performance over M2.

The new Neural Engine chip is capable of processing 38 trillion operations per second. Apple says it’s the perfect chip for AI-based tasks.

“The new iPad Pro with M4 is a great example of how building best-in-class custom silicon enables breakthrough products,” said Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Technologies. “The power-efficient performance of M4, along with its new display engine, makes the thin design and game-changing display of iPad Pro possible, while fundamental improvements to the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, and memory system make M4 extremely well suited for the latest applications leveraging AI.”

We’re updating this article…