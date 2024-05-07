Apple teases new AI features coming to Final Cut Pro for macOS

Apple on Tuesday announced new iPads at its “Let Loose” event, but the company also took the opportunity to unveil a major update coming to Final Cut Pro for iPad. However, what the company didn’t mention at the event is that there’s also an update coming to the Mac version of Final Cut, which will introduce new AI-based features.

Final Cut Pro for macOS getting new AI features

As detailed by Apple on its website, version 10.8 of Final Cut Pro for Mac takes advantage of the Neural Engine on Apple Silicon chips to introduce new AI features and organizational tools. This includes options for adjusting light and color in a video with just a click.

“Final Cut Pro 10.8 introduces Enhance Light and Color, offering the ability to improve color, color balance, contrast, and brightness in one simple step, and is optimized for SDR, HDR, RAW, and Log-encoded media,” says Apple about the update. There’s also a new feature that uses AI to generate smooth slow motion videos.

“With Smooth Slo-Mo, frames of video are intelligently generated and blended together, providing the highest-quality movement and more drama to a project.”

In addition, Final Cut Pro for macOS will now let users give custom names to color corrections and video effects to better organize their post-production workflow. It’s also easier to search for and navigate to clips with missing media.

When it comes to the iPad version, Apple is adding Live Multicam to the app, so that professionals can capture up to four different angles of a single scene. Another new feature is the option to use the iPhone as a live camera when editing with Final Cut Pro on the iPad.

According to Apple, updates to Final Cut Pro will be available for free to current users later this spring. Final Cut Pro for macOS costs $299.99 as a single license, while the iPad version costs $4.99 per month or $49 per year.