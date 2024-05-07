Today at the iPad-focused ‘Let loose’ event, Apple not only introduced compelling new iPad hardware, it also had a first-party software story to tell.

The main highlights of that story were Final Cut Pro 2 and Logic Pro 2 for iPadOS. These major updates to Apple’s iPad-exclusive versions of its pro software suite seem set to take great advantage of advancements like the iPad Pro’s M4 chip.

Included in that announcement, though, was news of a brand new app coming to the iPhone and iPad: Final Cut Camera.

Final Cut Camera is a free download that’s meant to be used as a companion to Final Cut Pro for iPad.

The new update to Final Cut Pro for iPad comes with a feature called Live Multicam, which Apple describes in this way:

Live Multicam is an innovative new solution for users to capture up to four different angles of a single scene, whether working with their own devices or collaborating with others.

Final Cut Camera is essentially the video capture app that provides video to make Live Multicam possible.

When recording, Final Cut Camera will put key video capturing controls at your fingertips.

Final Cut Camera allows users to adjust settings like white balance and manual focus, while monitoring their recordings with zebras and audio meters. Users can now also adjust ISO and shutter speed, and enable focus peaking, bringing even more power to the camera system on iPad Air and iPad Pro.

Apple points out that while Final Cut Camera was built to enable Live Multicam, it can also be used as a standalone video capture app by pros who want to record videos using key manual controls.

Final Cut Camera will be released later this spring for iPhone and iPad, with a precise date not yet set.

Find all the announcements from Apple’s ‘Let loose’ event in our news hub