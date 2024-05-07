New versions of Final Cut and Logic Pro for iPad take advantage of the power of the M4 chip

Alongside the new iPad Pro announcement, Apple today unveiled next-generation versions of Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad. They are designed to be much more sophisticated and much more capable, to take advantage of the M4 chip performance found in the new iPad Pro.

The new Final Cut Pro 2 for iPad includes live multi-cam editing. Up to four iPhones can record different angles of a scene at the same time, and that footage is streamed into the iPad running Final Cut …

The Multicam feature is enabled via a new Final Cut Camera app, which will be available separately for both iPhone and iPad. It supports white balance and manual focus controls, auto metering, ISO and shutter speed adjustments, and more. Final Cut Camera can be downloaded from the App Store for free.

Final Cut Pro for iPad will now support external projects, allowing users to keep their media on external connected storage without using up the limited internal storage of the iPad itself. Final Cut Pro 2 will also include new Color-grading presets, new titles, soundtracks and dynamic backgrounds.

Logic Pro 2 updates include a new ‘stem splitter’ feature that splits input audio into separate tracks for the different instruments, allowing for easier edits.

There’s a new feature called Session Players that offers an AI-driven backing band so you can quickly include virtual drummers, bass players and keyboards.

The new versions of Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad will be available as free updates to the existing app, which is monetized via a monthly subscription model. Logic Pro for iPad 2 launches on May 13.

The Final Cut updates will be available later this spring, alongside the new standalone Final Cut Camera app.

