 Skip to main content

Apple may label iOS 18 artificial intelligence features as a beta preview, signaling Apple is still playing catch-up

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | May 26 2024 - 5:25 am PT
22 Comments

In the latest edition of Mark Gurman’s newsletter for Bloomberg, he reports that Apple’s highly-anticipated AI features for iOS 18 and its other operating systems may be released with a ‘beta’ or ‘preview’ designation.

This is perhaps another sign that Apple was caught off-guard by the AI revolution, and its planned features for this cycle aren’t yet reliable or good enough to launch unqualified, without a beta label.

While Apple is seen as being behind right now, with the disastrous rollouts of AI overviews in Google Search this past week, perhaps more companies could benefit from taking it slowly and using beta labels judiciously …

Apple is expected to adopt a multi-pronged approach, where some AI requests will be handled locally on device and other’s will be kicked off to Apple’s cloud infrastructure for processing.

On a task by task basis, code running locally will determine whether the device can handle the request or whether it needs to be relayed to the Apple backend. On-device handling may only be available for newer Apple devices, like the latest one or two generations of iPhone, iPad and Mac. Apple is also said to be preparing a special miniaturized on-device model intended for the Apple Watch.

Top comment by Chris

Liked by 10 people

Probably not a bad thing, too many companies are launching generative AI features as if they are ‘finished’ and users are mistakenly trusting the output.

View all comments

AI-powered features will reportedly include summarization of text messages and notifications, voice memo transcriptions, AI photo editing, automatic suggested message replies and updates to Safari and Spotlight search. A revamp of Siri is also planned. Users will also apparently be able to make new emoji variations on the fly, thanks to generative AI.

The big question is how Apple will present its new AI strategy, given it spent so many years talking up the benefits of doing everything on device. But now in the era of generative AI, customers expect features that can currently only be handled by getting a large server cloud to do it.

Apple’s cloud will run on Apple silicon chips in its servers, but it’s still by definition less private than if the data never left your device in the first place.

iOS 18 will also separately incorporate a chatbot, powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology. It seems Sam Altman may even appear during the WWDC video to announce the partnership. A partnership with Google for Gemini may also still be in the works.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS 18

iOS 18

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing