Apple releases revised version of iOS 17 beta 3 ahead of public beta

A second round of iOS 17 beta 3 has arrived for developers testing the upcoming software update for iPhone. Revisions to macOS, tvOS, and other platforms are also out today.

Apple issued the original version of iOS 17 beta 3 last Wednesday. The update included few user-facing features, but did include changes to Apple Music and the HomeKit experience.

It’s likely that this revision to iOS 17 beta 3 will be used as the first iOS 17 public beta that’s due any day now.

Separate from iOS 17 beta, Apple is also working on a fix for a Rapid Security Response update it released on Monday that patched a known exploit with WebKit. The problem with that auto-installing update is that it breaks web loading for some websites.

However, today’s developer beta release is unrelated and likely more to do with the public beta launch happening soon.

We expect iOS 17 to be ready for primetime in September. In the meantime, follow our coverage to stay up-to-date on the latest.

