 Skip to main content

Apple releases revised version of iOS 17 beta 3 ahead of public beta

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jul 11 2023 - 10:21 am PT
0 Comments
iOS 17 Beta 3

A second round of iOS 17 beta 3 has arrived for developers testing the upcoming software update for iPhone. Revisions to macOS, tvOS, and other platforms are also out today.

Apple issued the original version of iOS 17 beta 3 last Wednesday. The update included few user-facing features, but did include changes to Apple Music and the HomeKit experience.

It’s likely that this revision to iOS 17 beta 3 will be used as the first iOS 17 public beta that’s due any day now.

Separate from iOS 17 beta, Apple is also working on a fix for a Rapid Security Response update it released on Monday that patched a known exploit with WebKit. The problem with that auto-installing update is that it breaks web loading for some websites.

However, today’s developer beta release is unrelated and likely more to do with the public beta launch happening soon.

We expect iOS 17 to be ready for primetime in September. In the meantime, follow our coverage to stay up-to-date on the latest.

More

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS 17

iOS 17

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.