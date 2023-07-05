 Skip to main content

iOS 17 beta 3: Here’s what’s new

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jul 5 2023 - 12:13 pm PT
6 Comments

iOS 17 beta 3 is here for developers, and it includes a handful of new features and changes for iPhone users. Head below as we recap everything new in today’s update, including changes to the Music app and more.

The first beta of iOS 17 was released following the WWDC on June 5, and beta two was released two weeks later on June 21. iOS 17 beta 2 included updates to AirDrop, changes to the Settings app, crossfade support in Apple Music, and more.

iOS 17 beta 3: New features and changes

Apple Music now has a dedicated song credits section in iOS 17
  • The redesigned app picker in the Messages app has been slightly tweaked to show your most recent photo as the icon for the “Photos” button. Previously, it just showed a generic photos glyph.
  • iOS 17 beta 3 adds a new “What’s new” splash screen to the Home app, as well as an updated scrolling interface for adjusting the color of multi-color lights. There is also a new icon option for garage doors, making for three choices total.
  • In the Settings app, “Depth Control” is now its own toggle in “Preserve Settings.” Previously, it was lumped into the Creative Controls category.

Spot any other changes in today’s release of iOS 17 beta 3 or iPadOS 17 beta 3? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

Follow ChanceTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS 17

iOS 17

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com