Apple Music now has a dedicated song credits section in iOS 17

One of the differences between Apple Music Classical and the main app is that the Classical app highlights the song credits. And after many users have asked for that feature in the main Apple Music app, Apple is now giving users what they want. With iOS 17 beta 3, which was released to developers on Wednesday, Apple Music now has a section dedicated to song credits.

As noted by Hidde Collee, there’s a new option in the Apple Music app with the latest iOS 17 beta that lets users check the detailed credits for each song. The feature had already been announced by Apple at WWDC 2023, but it wasn’t available in the previous betas.

In order to check the credits for a song, all you need to do is tap the three-dot button and then choose the View Credits option. The credits are organized into different categories, such as performing artists, songwriting and lyrics, and production and engineering. The new section also shows whether the song is available in Dolby Atmos and Lossless.

iOS 17 will also bring some other new features to Apple Music. This includes Crossfade, Collaborative Playlists, a new miniplayer, and SharePlay coming to CarPlay. With the exception of Collaborative Playlists, which is coming later this year, all of these features are available now with the current beta.

iOS 17 comes with multiple new features, including more options for customizing the Lock Screen, improved iMessage and FaceTime, StandBy mode, interactive widgets, and NameDrop.

The third iOS 17 beta is now available to developers. Apple says a public beta will be available this month, while the official release is expected this fall. More details on how to install the beta update can be found on the Apple Developer website.