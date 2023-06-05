 Skip to main content

iOS 17 Messages adds emoji tapbacks, stickers, audio message transcription, more

Benjamin Mayo  | Jun 5 2023
2 Comments

Apple announced a bunch of new features for iMessage in iOS 17. This includes emoji tapbacks and a new emoji stickers interface. The little-used iMessage apps have also been hidden away behind a sub-menu, for a cleaner and simpler overall design.

Other new features include automatic transcriptions for voice messages. You can also Check In for end-to-end encrypted location sharing notifications with friends.

For busy group chats, iMessage will now make it easier for you to catch up later by automatically scrolling back to the first unread message.

‘Check In’ is a new feature that lets others know that you safely arrived at a destination. If you set up a check in session and you don’t arrive on schedule, your close friends in the conversation can be notified. You can also now do inline location sharing, with your location pinned on a map.

