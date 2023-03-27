Apple Musical Classical begins global rollout

The Apple Music Classical app appeared on the App Store for pre-order, with the iPhone maker confirming it would go live on March 28. Now that this date has arrived in some countries, the app is beginning its global rollout.

Apple says that Apple Music Classical will launch on March 28 and offer over 5 million tracks, thousands of exclusive albums, and much more. The world’s largest classical music catalog with over 5 million tracks and works from new releases to celebrated masterpieces.

Thousands of exclusive albums.

The ability to search by composer, work, conductor, or even catalog number, and find specific recordings instantly.

The highest audio quality (up to 192 kHz/24 bit Hi-Res Lossless) with thousands of recordings in immersive spatial audio.

Complete and accurate metadata to make sure you know exactly what work and which artist is playing.

Thousands of editorial notes including composer biographies, descriptions of key works, and more. “Apple Music Classical is the ultimate classical experience with hundreds of curated playlists, thousands of exclusive albums, insightful composer biographies, deep-dive guides for many key works, intuitive browsing features and much more,” Apple touts.

The good news is that there is no additional cost if you already subscribe to Apple Music. In its former Primephonic incarnation, the service cost $14.99.

The launch has been a long time coming: Apple first announced the acquisition back in 2021. It said at the time that the Apple Music Classical incarnation would launch “in the coming months” – which I guess is technically true.

Apple today announced it has acquired Primephonic, the renowned classical music streaming service that offers an outstanding listening experience with search and browse functionality optimized for classical, premium-quality audio, handpicked expert recommendations, and extensive contextual details on repertoire and recordings. With the addition of Primephonic, Apple Music subscribers will get a significantly improved classical music experience beginning with Primephonic playlists and exclusive audio content. In the coming months, Apple Music Classical fans will get a dedicated experience with the best features of Primephonic, including better browsing and search capabilities by composer and by repertoire, detailed displays of classical music metadata, plus new features and benefits. “We love and have a deep respect for classical music, and Primephonic has become a fan favorite for classical enthusiasts,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “Together, we’re bringing great new classical features to Apple Music, and in the near future, we’ll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world.”

The main advantage of the new app will be much better organization and searching, allowing searches for recordings of specific performances, a key weakness of Apple Music.

The Apple Music Classical app can be downloaded now if it’s already Tuesday in your time-zone – otherwise, you can pre-order and get a notification of when it is available to you.