Apple Music Classical launching on March 28, here’s a first look

Apple has officially taken the wraps off its Apple Music Classical application. The company says that the app will be available on March 28, and existing Apple Music subscribers will be able to use the service at no additional cost.

“Apple Music Classical makes it quick and easy to find any recording in the world’s largest classical music catalog with fully optimized search, and listeners can enjoy the highest audio quality available, and experience many classical favorites in a whole new way with immersive spatial audio,” Apple says.

Apple says that Apple Music Classical will launch on March 28 and offer over 5 million tracks, thousands of exclusive albums, and much more.

The world’s largest classical music catalog with over 5 million tracks and works from new releases to celebrated masterpieces.

Thousands of exclusive albums.

The ability to search by composer, work, conductor, or even catalog number, and find specific recordings instantly.

The highest audio quality (up to 192 kHz/24 bit Hi-Res Lossless) with thousands of recordings in immersive spatial audio.

Complete and accurate metadata to make sure you know exactly what work and which artist is playing.

Thousands of editorial notes including composer biographies, descriptions of key works, and more.

“Apple Music Classical is the ultimate classical experience with hundreds of curated playlists, thousands of exclusive albums, insightful composer biographies, deep-dive guides for many key works, intuitive browsing features and much more,” Apple touts.

The launch of Apple Music Classical has been highly anticipated since Apple acquired the Primephonic music streaming service in 2021. Apple had promised to launch a dedicated classical music streaming service before the end of 2022, but it missed that deadline.

You can pre-order the Apple Music Classical app on the App Store today. The service is included as part of the standard Apple Music subscription, including the Individual, Student, Family, and Apple One plans.

Notably, Apple Music Classical will only be available on iPhone when it launches later this month. There will not be a dedicated iPad app. The app will be available anywhere Apple Music is available with the exceptions of China, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan.