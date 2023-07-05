Apple releases third developer betas for iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and more

Here we go, folks. iOS 17 beta 3 is out and we’re digging in to see what’s new. New betas for macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, iPadOS 17, HomePod OS 17, tvOS 17, and the Apple Studio Display are also out now.

Apple unveiled iOS 17 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5, previewing new features coming to iPhone including StandBy, Live Voicemail, AirDrop updates, and much more.

After getting our hands on many of these new features in the first developer beta, we saw few changes in iOS 17 beta 2 at the end of June. We’re expecting (okay, hoping) that iOS 17 beta 3 has more to talk about today.

iOS 17 beta 3 should be interesting for two reasons. First, Apple has simply had more time to polish and develop features since WWDC. The other reason is that the previous beta release was compiled just five days after the conference keynote. iOS 17 beta 3 should have more considerations for developer feedback filed since the first developer beta on June 5.

We expect iOS 17 to be ready for primetime in September. In the meantime, follow our coverage to stay up-to-date on the latest.

More