Here’s everything new in iOS 17 beta 2

Apple has officially released iOS 17 beta 2 to developers. The update packs a number of changes, big and small, for iPhone users. Head below as we round up everything we’re finding as we comb through all of the details.

iOS 17 is currently available to developer beta testers. A public beta will be released sometime in July, followed by a release to the general public in September. It’s also worth noting that, especially during the early beta releases, changes and improvements aren’t necessarily linear. This means that something that worked in iOS 17 beta 1 may be broken in iOS 17 beta 2. As always, proceed with caution.

Something else to keep in mind is that the second beta of a major iOS update is usually the least exciting. This is because Apple hasn’t had time to address major concerns and feedback quite yet. In fact, iOS 17 beta 2 was compiled on June 10, less than a week after WWDC. iOS 17 beta 3 will likely be a far more interesting update with bigger changes and features.

With that out of the way, here’s what’s new in iOS 17 beta 2.

iOS 17 beta 2 features and changes

The Software Update interface in Settings has been updated in iOS 17 with a new design, as seen above.

iOS 17 beta 2 adds support for tapping two iPhones together for AirDrop. This was announced at WWDC but was not available in beta 1.

The Settings app on iPhone now includes a dedicated section for the Fitness app for managing data and settings.

iPadOS 17 beta 2 enables the ability to Shift-click in Spotlight to add a window to your current workspace in Stage Manager.

Crossfade for Apple Music now offers a slider to control the length of the fade between songs. This did not work in iOS 17 beta 1.

New wallpapers in CarPlay: download and view them here.

Spot any other changes in today’s release of iOS 17 beta 2 or iPadOS 17 beta 2? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

