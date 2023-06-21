 Skip to main content

Download the new CarPlay wallpapers for iOS 17

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jun 21 2023 - 2:30 pm PT
Fancy the new iOS 17 default wallpaper? CarPlay has its own version, and now there are color options.

iOS 17 beta 2 adds blue, gray, and red options to the existing multicolor wallpaper version. Each color has a light and dark mode.

Here are download links for full-resolution versions:

While these new color options are available in CarPlay, the iPhone version is still just the default multicolor option. This happened with iOS 16 as well, so we probably shouldn’t expect the additional colors to come to the iPhone and iPad.

Check out each iOS 17 CarPlay wallpaper below:

