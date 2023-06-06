Download the new iOS 17 wallpaper in high resolution right here

iOS 17 comes with new features, including more options for customizing the Lock Screen, improved iMessage and FaceTime, StandBy mode, interactive widgets, and NameDrop. But another thing added to the system is a new default wallpaper. And if you don’t want to wait for iOS 17 to get the new wallpaper, you can download it right here.
The new default wallpaper for iOS 17 is abstract with gradients in different shades of red, orange, pink, and blue. Unlike the iOS 16 wallpaper, which was only available in a light version, Apple has included both light and dark versions for this year’s wallpaper.
In addition to the new default wallpaper, Apple has added new dynamic wallpapers to iOS 17. However, since these are animated and real-time rendered versions, we were unable to extract them.
You can download the new iOS 17 wallpaper in its full resolution below. Be sure to click the image and save the full-resolution wallpaper, and then set it as your background image through the Photos app or Settings app if you’re using an iOS device.
It is worth noting that the image has the iPhone 14 Pro Max resolution, so it should fit perfectly on any other smaller iPhone.
Download the iOS 17 wallpaper and more
- Download the new 2023 MacBook Pro wallpapers right here
- Download the new M2 iPad Pro and 10th generation iPad wallpapers right here
- Download the official iPhone 14 and 14 Pro wallpapers in full resolution right here
- Download the iOS 16 wallpaper in full resolution right here
- macOS 13 Ventura includes new wallpaper, and you can download it right here
- macOS 12.4 adds new Studio Display wallpaper, and you can download it right here
- Download the new iPhone SE 3 wallpapers for your devices right here
- Download the new iPad Air 5 wallpapers for your devices right here
- Download the new green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro wallpapers right here
- Download the new 6th-gen iPad mini wallpapers right here
- Download the new 2021 MacBook Pro wallpapers right here
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments