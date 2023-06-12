watchOS 10: Here’s how the new Snoopy and Palette Apple Watch faces work

Apple last week announced watchOS 10, the next major update to the Apple Watch operating system. This year, Apple completely redesigned watchOS to take advantage of the latest Apple Watch hardware. In addition, watchOS 10 brings two new watch faces: Snoopy and Palette. Read on as we take a closer look at these new Apple Watch faces.

New ‘Snoopy’ and ‘Palette’ Apple Watch faces

The first new watch face coming to the Apple Watch with watchOS 10 is Palette. According to Apple, the Palette face “depicts time in a wide variety of colors using three distinct overlapping layers, and as the time changes, the colors on the display also shift.”

You can customize the Palette watch face with different gradient patterns. Users can also add up to four complications in the corners.

Another new watch face coming with watchOS 10 is Snoopy. The famous beagle from the beloved Peanuts comic strip comes to life with his friend Woodstock. As described by the company, the characters “interact and play with the watch hands, react to the weather conditions in the area, or even get active when the user does a workout.”

Snoopy’s watch face has different animations, and each time you raise your wrist it shows a different one. When the display is dimmed, you can see Snoopy and Woodstock sleeping (this only works on Apple Watch models with Always-on display).

There are a few style options available, such as one without indicators and one with numerals. You can also set a colored background. However, there are no complications available.

Interestingly, an engineer working on the Apple Watch team revealed that in its default setting, the Snoopy face on watchOS 10 shows a black and white background on weekdays, but a colored background on Sundays, “just like comic strips in newspapers.” Apple calls this theme “Sunday Surprise.”

More about watchOS 10

In addition to the refreshed interface, watchOS 10 comes with new features, including widgets that can be accessed from any watch faces, new options for monitoring cycling exercise, mental health tracking, Group FaceTime Audio, NameDrop, and more.

Developers can now try out watchOS 10 by enrolling their Apple Watch in the Apple Developer Program. Apple says that watchOS 10 will be released for everyone this fall, while a public beta is expected to be released by July.