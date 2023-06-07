How to install the watchOS 10 beta

Want to test out everything coming with the latest watchOS release like the new widgets UI, fresh watch faces, new cycling and hiking capabilities, and more? Follow along for how to install watchOS 10 beta for free.

Apple showed off the new major version of watchOS at its WWDC keynote and made the developer beta available to test on Apple Watch.

Below we’ll look at how to install the free watchOS developer beta.

Keep in mind running the beta may not be the best fit with your primary Apple Watch as bugs and performance issues can be common. Apple recommends only installing the developer beta on watches used for development. But if you’re ok with the risks, it is possible to install the beta on any Series 4 or later Apple Watch.

How to install watchOS 10 beta

Important: There is no way to downgrade to watchOS 9 after installing watchOS 10 beta.

The watchOS 10 developer beta is available now with the public beta coming in July.

Apple has made the developer beta free with no-cost Apple Developer access. If you don’t see the watchOS 10 beta show up with the steps below, you may need to sign in with your Apple ID at developer.apple.com > account, then try again It’s always a good plan to backup your Apple Watch – this happens when you backup your iPhone – but keep in mind Apple doesn’t allow downgrades from watchOS 10 to 9 Open the Watch app on your iPhone Make sure you’re on the My Watch tab at the bottom, choose General Tap Software Update at the top Now choose Beta Updates > watchOS 10 Developer Beta (it may take a few moments to appear – if you don’t see it sign in with your Apple ID at developer.apple.com > account Tap Back and you should see watchOS 10 beta appear Choose Download and Install Reminder: put your Apple Watch on its charger, keep in range of your iPhone and on WiFi and the installation will happen when it’s at least 50% charged

Here’s how it looks to install watchOS 10 beta:

Are you eager to test out watchOS 10? What are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Thanks for reading our guide on how to install watchOS 10 beta!

The process to install the iOS 17 beta is the same, but through the iOS Settings app: