 Skip to main content

watchOS 10: These are the Apple Watch models compatible with the update

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jun 5 2023 - 11:47 am PT
1 Comment
watchOS 10 beta

Apple on Monday announced watchOS 10, a major update to the Apple Watch operating system. As shown in the opening keynote of WWDC 2023, watchOS 10 comes with a refreshed interface that takes advantage of the hardware of the latest Apple Watch models. Read on as we detail which Apple Watch models can run watchOS 10.

Apple Watch models compatible with watchOS 10

Here’s a list of all Apple Watch models that are compatible with watchOS 10:

  • Apple Watch Series 4
  • Apple Watch Series 5
  • Apple Watch Series 6
  • Apple Watch SE (1st and 2nd gen)
  • Apple Watch Series 7
  • Apple Watch Series 8
  • Apple Watch Ultra

This means that every Apple Watch model that runs watchOS 9 will be able to run watchOS 10.

More about the update

The first beta of watchOS 10 will be released today to developers. Apple says a public beta will be available this summer, while the official release is expected this fall. More details about the update can be found on the Apple Developer website.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

watchOS 10

watchOS 10

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.