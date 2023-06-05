watchOS 10: These are the Apple Watch models compatible with the update

Apple on Monday announced watchOS 10, a major update to the Apple Watch operating system. As shown in the opening keynote of WWDC 2023, watchOS 10 comes with a refreshed interface that takes advantage of the hardware of the latest Apple Watch models. Read on as we detail which Apple Watch models can run watchOS 10.

Apple Watch models compatible with watchOS 10

Here’s a list of all Apple Watch models that are compatible with watchOS 10:

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch SE (1st and 2nd gen)

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Ultra

This means that every Apple Watch model that runs watchOS 9 will be able to run watchOS 10.

More about the update

The first beta of watchOS 10 will be released today to developers. Apple says a public beta will be available this summer, while the official release is expected this fall. More details about the update can be found on the Apple Developer website.