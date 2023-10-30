Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ Mac event includes in-person watch parties in select cities

Apple is holding its “Scary Fast” event focused on new Mac hardware this evening. While there’s no in-person component to this event in Cupertino, Apple is holding watch parties for select influencers and members of the press in New York City and Mexico City.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman was the first to report on Apple’s plans to hold an in-person event in New York City. Gurman said last week that Apple invited “a small group of media to watch the keynote there.” This has since been confirmed with a number of influencers taking to Instagram to reveal their travel to New York City and tagging Apple in their posts.

9to5Mac has also talked with several other people who are en route to New York City for the festivities. Presumably, these people will also have the chance to go hands-on with Apple’s new products following the event.

As we’ve explained in the past, Apple has a nondescript apartment in New York City where it holds occasional press events, product briefings, and more. For example, the company held a gaming-focused event at this apartment back in February. For that event, Apple invited a small number of press and influencers to showcase Apple Arcade, Mac gaming, and more.

Similarly, a handful of international influencers have traveled to Mexico City for what seems to be a similar watch party event for today’s “Scary fast” Apple event. Apple is also using these gatherings as another chance to show off the new iPhone 15 lineup.

It’s important to point out that these are believed to be small gatherings, unlike the traditional in-person events held at Steve Jobs Theater. Apple is not holding any sort of in-person event in Cupertino for the “Scary Fast” event.

Apple very well could be holding watch parties in other cities, but so far, we’ve only heard about the New York City and Mexico City events. We’ll update this post if we hear from people elsewhere around the world.

At today’s Apple event, the company is expected to showcase its next-generation of Mac hardware. This will include the new M3 chip, a new 24-inch iMac, and updates to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. The event will kick off at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. We’ll have full coverage of the “Scary Fast” festivities right here on 9to5Mac.

