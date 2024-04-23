Apple announces special event for May 7: ‘Let Loose’

Apple has announced a special event for May 7, teasing “Let Loose.” The event will be online and take place at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. It’s expected to focus on new iPad hardware and accessories, with a new iPad Pro, iPad Air, Apple Pencil, and Magic Keyboard all rumored.

Apple Event confirmed for May 7

The Apple event on May 7 appears like it will be completely virtual, similar to the “Scary fast” event that was held in October. All the invites from Apple indicate that people will be able to watch online, and no one has received an invitation to an in-person event.

When you refresh the Apple.com homepage, you get a different version of the invite artwork each time:

The main artwork for the “Let Loose” invite is a clear indication that a new Apple Pencil is on the way, showing an Apple Pencil drawing a colorful Apple logo. According to a few different rumors, the new Apple Pencil could feature Find My integration, as well as magnetically swappable tips that simulate different writing and drawing instruments.

9to5Mac has also found multiple pieces of evidence suggesting the new Apple Pencil will support a “Squeeze” gesture of some sort.

Meanwhile, we’re also expecting a new iPad Pro lineup, where both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models will switch to OLED displays. The new iPad Pro designs will also be significantly thinner than their predecessors.

The iPad Air lineup will expand to include a new 12.9-inch form factor for the first time, joining the existing 10.9-inch size. The 12.9-inch model will also use a mini-LED display, according to a surprising last minute rumor twist.

Finally, Apple is also working on an updated Magic Keyboard for the new iPad Pro. The new Magic Keyboard will “make the iPad Pro look more like a laptop and include a sturdier frame with aluminum,” according to multiple reports. This will mark the first time that the Magic Keyboard has been updated since its introduction in 2020.

Read more:

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.