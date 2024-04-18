 Skip to main content

12.9-inch iPad Air will use same display technology as current larger iPad Pro

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Apr 18 2024 - 7:41 am PT
8 Comments
iPad Air 5

Ross Young of DSCC has great news for potential 12.9-inch iPad Air buyers. According to Young, the newly introduced larger iPad Air will use the same display technology as the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

“Surprise! The upcoming 12.9″ iPad Air has a MiniLED display,” he says. “This will consume left over panels from the 12.9″ MiniLED iPad Pro and offer lower power than an edge lit LCD…”

Apple uses MiniLED display technology on recent 12.9-inch iPad Pro models as well as MacBook Pro hardware.

Aside from power savings, the benefit is increased contrast ratio. This is especially true when watching video. LED-backlit LCD panels can’t produce anything close to true blacks. MiniLED displays, however, are much closer without the price and brightness tradeoffs of OLED panels.

Speaking of OLED, both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models this year are expected to make the switch for the first time. Apple already uses OLED screens on iPhone and Apple Watch.

Meanwhile, the 12.9-inch iPad Air is shaping up to be a sweet media consumption device if the price is right. Apple is expected to introduce new iPads in May.

More

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the origin…
iPad Air

iPad Air

The new iPad Air debuted in 2020 with a 10.9-inc…

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.