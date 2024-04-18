12.9-inch iPad Air will use same display technology as current larger iPad Pro

Ross Young of DSCC has great news for potential 12.9-inch iPad Air buyers. According to Young, the newly introduced larger iPad Air will use the same display technology as the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

“Surprise! The upcoming 12.9″ iPad Air has a MiniLED display,” he says. “This will consume left over panels from the 12.9″ MiniLED iPad Pro and offer lower power than an edge lit LCD…”

Apple uses MiniLED display technology on recent 12.9-inch iPad Pro models as well as MacBook Pro hardware.

Aside from power savings, the benefit is increased contrast ratio. This is especially true when watching video. LED-backlit LCD panels can’t produce anything close to true blacks. MiniLED displays, however, are much closer without the price and brightness tradeoffs of OLED panels.

Speaking of OLED, both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models this year are expected to make the switch for the first time. Apple already uses OLED screens on iPhone and Apple Watch.

Meanwhile, the 12.9-inch iPad Air is shaping up to be a sweet media consumption device if the price is right. Apple is expected to introduce new iPads in May.

