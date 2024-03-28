 Skip to main content

Bloomberg: New iPad Pro and iPad Air updates expected in ‘early May’

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Mar 28 2024 - 11:03 am PT
Apple is planning to release its new iPad Pro and iPad Air models in “early May,” according to a new report from Bloomberg. The news comes as Apple’s “overseas suppliers have ramped up production” of the new devices.

The report explains that Apple had hoped to release the new iPads “by the end of March or early April,” but is still in the process of finishing software updates for the devices.

The iPad Pro’s new OLED screens have also been challenging to manufacture. “The screens in the latest models also require complex new manufacturing techniques, which have contributed to the delay,” the report adds.

As a refresher, the new iPad Pro is expected to switch to OLED displays, feature a much thinner design, an upgraded M3 chip inside, and ship alongside a new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. The iPad Air, meanwhile, will reportedly be available in a new 12.9-inch screen size for the first time.

