We’ve heard a lot of rumors when it comes to new iPad models, since Apple hasn’t announced any new tablets for 2023. 9to5Mac’s sources have now shared more details about what to expect from Apple’s plans for the iPad in 2024, which include not only a larger iPad Air, but also a thinner iPad Pro.

New 2024 iPad Air and iPad Pro coming soon

It’s no secret by now that Apple has been working on new iPad models. However, it seems that this year’s updates will be more significant than usual. 9to5Mac first reported last year that Apple has been working on two new versions of the iPad Air, codenamed J507 and J537. While one of these models will look pretty much like the current iPad Air, the other will have a larger display.

If true, this will be the first time Apple will offer the iPad Air in two different sizes. And according to our sources, this larger iPad Air will have essentially the same dimensions as the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro, suggesting that the screen size will also be almost identical. The smaller iPad Air is unlikely to have any significant design changes.

As for the iPad Pro, it seems that the new models will have some slight changes, at least when it comes to dimensions. The 2024 models will get slightly bigger and also thinner. The reason why the new iPad Pro will get thinner is the rumored OLED display, which has fewer layers than the LCD display. You can check the estimated dimensions below:

11-inch iPad Pro (current): 247.6 mm x 178.5 mm x 5.9 mm

247.6 mm x 178.5 mm x 5.9 mm 11-inch iPad Pro (new): 249.7 mm x 177.5 mm x 5.1 mm



249.7 mm x 177.5 mm x 5.1 mm 12.9-inch iPad Pro (current): 280.6 mm x 214.9 mm x 6.4 mm

280.6 mm x 214.9 mm x 6.4 mm 12.9-inch iPad Pro (new): 281.5 mm x 215.5 mm x 5.0 mm



281.5 mm x 215.5 mm x 5.0 mm 12.9-inch iPad Air (new): 280.6 mm x 214.9 mm x 6.0 mm

Based on what we’ve heard, accessory makers are ramping up production of cases for the new iPads, which are expected to ship as early as next month. This is in line with what Bloomberg said about new iPads coming by the end of March along with new MacBooks.

Here’s what to expect

The new iPad Pro models are expected to be equipped with the M3 chip, as well as OLED displays and more storage options. Some rumors claim that Apple is designing new accessories to take advantage of the iPad Pro. As for the new iPad Air, it should get a spec bump from the M1 to the M2 or M3 chip.

Apple could announce a special event next month to unveil the new products, or even introduce them through a press release.