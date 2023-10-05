Apple hasn’t released any new iPads for quite some time, since the last ones – the M2 iPad Pro and the iPad 10 – were introduced in October last year. Rumors have been conflicting about when Apple will announce new iPads and which models the company plans to update first. Now 9to5Mac has learned from sources that there are multiple new iPads on track for the coming months, including iPad mini 7 and two new iPad Air models.

iPad mini 7 and 11th generation iPad

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported in December 2022 that Apple has been working on a new iPad mini expected to be released in late 2023 or early 2024. The information was later corroborated by leaker ShrimpApplePro. 9to5Mac’s sources revealed that Apple still has plans to introduce the iPad mini 7 soon, although the exact timing is still unclear.

Most likely the new iPad mini will keep the same design as the current generation, but this time with a faster chip. For context, the current iPad mini 6 was launched in September 2021 and is still powered by the A15 Bionic chip, the same as the iPhone 13.

Apple has also been running tests with an updated version of the entry-level iPad, codenamed J126b. The 10th generation iPad was introduced last year with a similar design to the iPad Air and USB-C port, but with the A14 Bionic chip inside. It’s also likely that the new entry-level iPad will only get spec upgrades compared to the current model.

New iPad Air and M3 iPad Pro

When it comes to the iPad Air, Apple may have more ambitious plans for its mid-range tablet. That’s because 9to5Mac’s sources have told us that the company has been experimenting with two new versions of the iPad Air. Codenamed J507 and J508 (also for Wi-Fi and cellular versions), iPad Air 6 is likely to replace iPad Air 5 with a new chip.

These models are in line with what Bloomberg reported back in June. But Apple has also been working on other iPads identified as J537 and J538 that are based on the iPad Air. For instance, the only iPad that currently has more than one version is the iPad Pro, as it comes in 11 and 12.9 inches, so there are two models for each version.

Details are vague at this point, but this suggests that Apple may be considering introducing a larger version of the iPad Air, or a more expensive model with better specs. Of course, Apple’s plans may change and this second version of the new iPad Air may never see the light of day.

Unsurprisingly, there’s also a new generation iPad Pro with an M3 chip on the way. These are identified as J717 and J718 for the 11-inch models and J720 and J721 for the larger-sized models.

A redesigned Magic Keyboard

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported last month that Apple has been developing a new Magic Keyboard for the iPad that makes it look more like a laptop. The structure would be made of aluminum instead of plastic, and the trackpad would be larger.

9to5Mac’s sources corroborate this report. The new Magic Keyboard for the iPad is identified as R219 (the current version is codenamed R1x) and is equipped with new sensors, including an accelerometer. It is expected to be unveiled alongside the new iPad Pro.

When it comes to the new iPads, they’re all on track to be released with a future version of iPadOS 17, which means they should be announced between now and WWDC 2024 in June.