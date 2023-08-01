iPad mini 7 reportedly coming soon; here are the new features I’d like to see

The iPad mini was given a big update in September 2021 with an all-new design similar to the iPad Pro. Since then, rumors about an updated version have been sparse, but a new rumor today says that the iPad mini 7 is in the works. Details about what exactly could be new remain unknown, but I have some thoughts.

The revamped iPad mini 6 was a major overhaul, packing a new design, an A15 Bionic chip, and USB-C for charging. The device has become a niche fan-favorite among some users since its release, but there have been questions about the future of the product.

Ming-Chi Kuo first reported in December 2022 that Apple was working on a new version of the iPad mini that could be released in late 2023 or early 2024. This is now being corroborated by ShrimpApplePro on Twitter, an account that has previously leaked accurate information about unreleased Apple devices.

According to ShrimpApplePro, there’s “at least one new iPad coming,” and it’s likely the iPad mini 7. Bloomberg has previously reported that an updated iPad Air with a new processor is also in the works.

For context, the iPad mini 4 was released in September 2015, followed by the iPad mini 5 in March 2019 and the iPad mini 6 in September 2021. There’s clearly no set timetable or precedent for when the iPad mini gets updated, which makes sense considering it’s a relatively niche product.

9to5Mac’s Take

I’m a big fan of the iPad mini 6, and I’m excited to see what could come in a refreshed version two years later. Unfortunately, my gut feeling is that Apple is likely only planning a spec bump with a new processor. The current iPad mini is powered by an A15 Bionic chip, so Apple could simply update that chip to the A16 Bionic or A17 Bionic and call it a day.

In an ideal world, I’d love an iPad mini 7 with an improved display and ProMotion support. As it stands right now, the display is the biggest drawback to the current iPad mini. With a $499 starting price, it certainly seems like the iPad mini deserves a better display than what it currently uses.

I also think it would be very interesting to see an iPad mini that supported Stage Manager on an external display. Imagine being able to “dock” the iPad mini and use it at a big-screen display, just like you can other iPad models.

Are you an iPad mini user? What would you like to see in an updated iPad mini 7? Let us know down in the comments.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon