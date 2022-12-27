Here’s when to expect the iPad mini 7 and why a foldable tablet can’t replace it

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out with some fresh predictions this morning for the iPad mini. After the major refresh of Apple’s smallest tablet in 2021, Kuo believes the company could miss a 2023 launch for the next generation. Meanwhile, he explains why Apple’s first foldable won’t replace the mini.

Kuo shared his iPad mini insights on Twitter this morning. First, considering the idea of Apple’s foldable arriving in 2025 that could replace the iPad mini, Kuo believes “it’s unlikely.”

Back in April Kuo shared that Apple’s first foldable arriving in 2024 was previously a possibility, but it became “clear this prediction needs to be revised.” He updated that to 2025 at the earliest for a foldable iPad or hybrid iPhone/iPad.

To be clear, today’s prediction doesn’t say that Apple will miss the possible 2025 foldable debut, but that it won’t replace Apple’s smallest tablet since the first foldable will have “a markedly higher price than an iPad mini.”

iPad mini 7 in 2024?

When it comes to the follow-up to the overhauled iPad mini 6, Kuo says availability “is expected to start by the end of 2023 or in 1H24” which means it could miss a fall launch and the holiday 2023 season.

The main upgrade will be a new processor, with more details unclear at the moment.

Notably, iPad mini is in a trickier spot than ever with the new iPad 10 featuring the same design with a larger screen, at a more affordable price.

In a study we saw just yesterday, iPad mini only made up 4% of all the iPads in use.

Additionally, Apple is currently working on a new version of the iPad mini equipped with a new processor as the main selling point, and the mass shipment is expected to start by the end of 2023 or in 1H24. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) December 27, 2022

