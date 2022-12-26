Which iPad is Apple’s most popular for now?

Michael Potuck

- Dec. 26th 2022 12:00 pm PT

iPad Pro
CIRP is out with a new report today taking a look at iPad. Along with detailing which is the most popular of Apple’s tablets, the new data shows how often it sells cellular vs WiFi models.

CIRP notes in its new report that while it’s easy to focus on iPhone, Apple impressively dominates the tablet market too. And unlike smartphones, Apple created the tablet market when it launched the original iPad in 2010.

iPad Pro (when considering both the 11″ and 12.9″ models) is the most popular, making up almost 44% of those surveyed.

The 10.2″ iPad came in second with 26% with iPad Air in third taking 19%.

One important thing to consider is this data is from Q3, which was before Apple launched the all-new iPad 10 with a larger full-screen design, USB-C, and more.

Another interesting data point showed WiFi vs Cellular-enabled models was almost a 50/50 split.

It will be interesting to see what this data looks like after Q4 with the new iPad 10 in the mix. It brings many of the features people love about the iPad Pro to Apple’s most affordable tablet.

Check out a closer look in our full comparison:

