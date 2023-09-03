 Skip to main content

Gurman: New Magic Keyboard will make iPad Pro more like a laptop than ever, with aluminum base and larger trackpad

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Sep 3 2023 - 5:53 am PT
In the latest edition of Bloomberg’s Power On Newsletter, Mark Gurman reveals more tidbits about what he is hearing for the upcoming 2024 iPad Pro redesign. Specifically, the new Magic Keyboard will be significantly redesigned, using aluminum materials for the first time.

This will make it more like a laptop than ever, as referenced in a Bloomberg report published last week. The new Magic Keyboard case will also feature a larger surface area trackpad, for easier cursor movements on the iPad.

The aluminum base (or top case) refers to the bottom area between the keyboard keys, where the user rests their palms. It should give a more premium feel and make for a sturdier accessory overall. However, the exterior shell will use the same rubbery cover material as the current Magic Keyboard.

The weight difference from switching to aluminum will apparently be negligible, according to Gurman. It’s unclear if Apple will have to increase the price of the accessory to account for the use of more premium materials. The current Magic Keyboard already retails for a hefty $299 for the 11-inch model, and $349 for the 12.9-inch size.

It will launch alongside the 2024 iPad Pro, which are expected to feature OLED displays for the first time.

