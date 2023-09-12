 Skip to main content

No new iPads until next year, suggests analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Sep 12 2023 - 4:55 am PT
1 Comment
Just hours before Apple is set to unveil the new iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 lineup, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted that Apple is now unlikely to launch new iPads until 2024.

Last week, Kuo said that no new MacBooks are due until next year either. Save possibly an iMac refresh, it doesn’t seem like Apple will have much — if any — new hardware products to announce for the rest of the year, so today’s Wonderlust event might be it.

We already were expecting the iPad Pro update to not arrive until 2024. But until recently, it seemed like Apple was planning an October event to launch the first round of M3 Apple Silicon Macs, and a spec-bumped iPad Air.

But both Kuo and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman have since reported that an October event is likely off the table. This is primarily because the new Macs are no longer expected to debut in fall 2023, instead rolling over to the spring of next year.

Gurman did report that the iPad Air update was still on track though, announced via press release. But Kuo’s latest comment even puts doubt on that timing.

Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

