iOS 17.4 beta hints at new iPad with landscape Face ID camera

Apple on Thursday released iOS 17.4 beta, which introduces app sideloading and many other changes related to EU antitrust legislation. However, 9to5Mac was able to find references to an unreleased iPad model that features a landscape Face ID camera.

Code seen by 9to5Mac in internal iOS 17.4 beta files suggests that Apple has been working on a new iPad model that has a TrueDepth camera (used for Face ID) placed at the top when the iPad is in landscape orientation.

Currently, every iPad Pro model with Face ID has the camera positioned on the side when the iPad is in landscape mode, which results in a weird angle for video conferences. That’s because the camera is only at the top of the screen when the iPad is held vertically, but the iPad Pro is attached horizontally to the Magic Keyboard.

Even the initial iOS setup process has been rewritten for this new iPad. “Face ID needs to be in landscape to learn how to recognize you,” says a new system string. “During Face ID setup, iPad needs to be in landscape with the camera at the top of the screen. Once setup is complete, Face ID works in portrait and landscape,” another message reads.

Currently, the 10th generation iPad is the only model to feature a landscape front camera, but it has Touch ID instead of Face ID. Most likely Apple is planning to introduce a new redesigned iPad Pro soon, as many rumors suggest.

Rumors about the next-generation iPad Pro

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has been working on redesigned accessories for the next generation iPad Pro, which suggests that the iPad itself may get a new design. We’ve also heard rumors about Apple bringing MagSafe technology to the iPad Pro. Other rumors include the addition of an OLED display and more storage options.

Gurman previously said that Apple is expected to announce new iPads around March, which is when iOS 17.4 will be released to the public according to the company.