Apple may still have plans to bring MagSafe to the iPad Pro

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Dec 19 2023 - 11:16 am PT
3 Comments
iPad Pro back MagSafe rumors

Back in 2021, a Bloomberg report revealed that Apple had been working on an iPad Pro prototype compatible with the MagSafe charger, which was later corroborated by 9to5Mac’s sources. However, Apple’s ambitious plans to redesign the iPad Pro ended up being postponed, but it seems that the company still wants to bring MagSafe to the iPad somehow.

iPad Pro with MagSafe

Citing sources “familiar with companies that manufacture magnets for Apple products,” MacRumors claims that the next generation iPad Pro may include support for the MagSafe charger. There are no other details about how Apple will implement MagSafe in the iPad or even whether the technology will be exactly the same as that which already exists in the iPhone.

At first, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggested that Apple would redesign the iPad Pro with a glass back to make the device compatible with wireless charging. However, 9to5Mac’s sources told us back then that the company scrapped this plan because using glass on the iPad would make the product much more fragile.

Even so, Apple has continued to explore ways of adding MagSafe support to the iPad Pro. Our sources mentioned that one of the prototypes had a “larger Apple logo” made of glass on the back, while the rest of the back would still be made of aluminum. This would enable power transmission through the glass logo without affecting the iPad’s durability.

Apple MagSafe Charger

It’s unclear at this point whether this is still the plan, or whether Apple has found another way to bring MagSafe to the iPad. According to rumors, the iPad Pro is expected to get a major update next year, this time with an OLED display, M3 chip, and a redesigned Magic Keyboard along with a new version of the Apple Pencil.

Apple is also rumored to update every other iPad model in 2024, since the company hasn’t launched any new iPad this year. Last month, Apple CEO Tim Cook acknowledged that iPad revenue is expected to “decelerate significantly” in the next quarter because of this.

