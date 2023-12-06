Apple Pencil 3 and next-gen Magic Keyboard expected to launch alongside M3 iPad Pro

Magic Keyboard and Paperlike

New M3 iPads are almost upon us, and according to Mark Gurman, the launch may see new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil accessories introduced as well.

Gurman reports for Bloomberg that a third-gen Apple Pencil and revamped Magic Keyboard will “sell alongside the new iPad Pro.”

Apple Pencil 3 rumors have so far pointed to a hardware change that supports interchangeable magnetically attached tips that simulate different instruments. Perhaps the iPad Pro could detect which tips are attached to automatically switch between brushes and pens in supported apps.

Apple notably did not introduce a third-gen Apple Pencil when it introduced the $79 Apple Pencil with USB-C last month.

As for the new Magic Keyboard, Mark has been reporting on details about the new hardware for a few months. Here’s what his latest report says about the next-gen Magic Keyboard:

The new Magic Keyboards — codenamed R418 and R428 — will make the iPad Pro look more like a laptop and include a sturdier frame with aluminum.

The new hardware is expected to be introduced during the first part of 2024, per Gurman’s reporting. Hopefully there’s no FineWoven involved. Read the full piece here.

