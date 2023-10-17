The Apple Pencil lineup is finally as confusing as the iPad lineup

Well that’s a twist no one seemed to predict. Apple didn’t announce new iPads nor did it unveil a third-generation Apple Pencil with interchangeable tips. Instead, it pre-announced a third model that makes the Apple Pencil lineup as confusing as the iPad lineup.

Perplexing Pencils

Apple has a new chart that tries to make sense of the new nonsense Pencil lineup. It’s not exactly good, better, best; instead, it’s more like good at this, good at that, best.

Apple Pencil (second-gen) for $129 is the best in terms of features, but it doesn’t work with the iPad 9 or 10. This is the one to buy if you want the most features on iPad mini, iPad Air, or iPad Pro.

Apple Pencil (first-gen) for $99 is good for drawing on iPad 10 because it has pressure sensitive input, but it doesn’t work with the iPad mini, iPad Air, or iPad Pro models that Apple currently sells. It’s the only Pencil that works with the iPad 9 that Apple still sells.

The new Apple Pencil (USB-C) for $79 lacks pressure sensitivity so it’s more geared for note-taking. It works with every iPad that Apple currently sells except the iPad 9.

Pencil and Pencil Pro

Is three Apple Pencils one too many? I don’t think so. If Apple introduced a true Apple Pencil (third-gen) with more features than the Apple Pencil (second-gen), there wouldn’t be as much confusion.

I think the biggest point of confusion will be settled when Apple drops the iPad 9 and discontinues the original Apple Pencil. Then the lineup would be kind of like Apple Pencil and Apple Pencil Pro.

Perhaps a third-gen Apple Pencil with magnetic tips will replace the second-gen Apple Pencil and actually use that Apple Pencil Pro product name. Until then, we’ve got this complex interstate of features and compatibility to master before making an iPad and Apple Pencil buying decision. Choose wisely!

Bottom line

Complex product table rant aside, how should you go about deciding with Apple Pencil to buy?

If you buy the $329 iPad (ninth-gen), buy the $99 Apple Pencil (first-gen)

If you buy the $449 iPad (tenth-gen), buy the $79 Apple Pencil (USB-C)

If you buy the iPad mini, iPad Air, or iPad Pro for drawing and/or want wireless charging, buy the $129 Apple Pencil (second-gen)

If you buy the iPad mini, iPad, or iPad Pro for note-taking and/or don’t mind wired charging, buy the $79 Apple Pencil (USB-C)

Hopefully that helps. Maybe. I can’t call it.

