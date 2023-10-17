Apple unveils cheaper Apple Pencil with USB-C port and more

Apple is out with a new version of Apple Pencil for iPad users today, coming in at a lower-cost price point of $79. The new Apple Pencil features a matte finish, a hidden USB-C charging port, and more. It will be available to order starting in early November.

The new $79 Apple Pencil joins the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and the Apple Pencil (1st generation) as a more affordable alternative. In terms of design, the new Apple Pencil features a matte finish similar to the second-generation model and an indented edge for improved ergonomics.

One key difference with the new Apple Pencil (USB-C) is that it lacks magnetic wireless charging and pairing support. Instead, there’s a hidden USB-C port underneath the cap that you use to pair and charge it. The Apple Pencil (USB-C) can be magnetically attached to the side of an iPad for storage, but it does not charge or pair via this connection.

Other features include:

Pixel-perfect precision : Write, sketch, and draw with precision

: Write, sketch, and draw with precision Low latency : Feels as natural and responsive as using a pencil on paper.

: Feels as natural and responsive as using a pencil on paper. Tilt sensitivity : Tilt Apple Pencil for shading and other effects.

: Tilt Apple Pencil for shading and other effects. Apple Pencil Hover on iPad Pro models with the M2 chip : Preview your mark before you make it. Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and Apple Pencil (USB-C) only

: Preview your mark before you make it.

It lacks a handful of the features available on other Apple Pencil models:

Double-tap to change tools: Apple Pencil (2nd generation) only

Pressure sensitivity: Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Apple Pencil (2nd generation) only

Wireless pairing and charging: Apple Pencil (2nd generation) only

Some details on compatibility:

The new Apple Pencil is compatible with all iPad models with a USB-C port, including iPad (10th generation), iPad Air (4th and 5th generations), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th generations), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th generations), and iPad mini (6th generation).

So with today’s introduction, here’s the current state of the Apple Pencil market:

Presumably, the primary motivation behind releasing this new Apple Pencil (USB-C) is that it can work with the base model iPad without an adapter. Previously, the base model iPad was only compatible with the Apple Pencil (1st generation), which uses a Lightning port to charge, with a Lightning to USB-C dongle.

The new Apple Pencil with USB-C will be available to order sometime in early November, Apple says.

Confusing? Yes.