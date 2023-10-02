It’s been five years since Apple introduced Apple Pencil 2 for the iPad, which brought a new design that’s more comfortable to hold and recharges magnetically. Rumors about a new Apple Pencil are pretty vague at this point, but the X user known as “Majin Bu” is now claiming that there will be a new version of the accessory with “interchangeable magnetic tips.”

Rumored Apple Pencil 3 to have new magnetic tips

Citing his own sources, Majin Bu says that “Apple Pencil 3” will have new tips with different shapes to better fit the user’s needs. For example, there would be specific tips recommended for drawing and painting.

The tip on the first and second generations of Apple Pencil is already replaceable. However, the tips are screwable, and there’s only one shape available (so you can buy a new one if you lose your tip or if it gets damaged). If Apple Pencil gets new tip formats, it will need an easier way for users to swap them.

According to Majin Bu, the new tips will fit magnetically into the Apple Pencil. This would make the process of swapping between the tips much more seamless – although it’s unclear how Apple would prevent the tips from being easily lost.

Back in 2021, photos and even a leaked video showed an unreleased Apple Pencil that looked similar to Apple Pencil 2 but with a glossy finish very similar to the one used on the first generation. The leaked Apple Pencil also had a redesigned tip with a much longer internal part than the current one, which suggests that Apple may indeed be working on a new version of the accessory.

It’s worth noting that Majin Bu isn’t exactly a leaker with a perfect track record, so all information coming from him should be taken with a grain of salt.

New iPad Pro rumors

According to rumors, Apple is planning a major upgrade to the iPad Pro in 2024. The new version is expected to come with OLED displays for the first time, as well as a redesigned Magic Keyboard with a larger trackpad that may look more like the Magic Keyboard Folio for the entry-level iPad.

Potentially, the new iPad Pro will be powered by the yet-to-be-announced M3 chip. Apple has also considered bringing MagSafe charging to the iPad Pro lineup, similar to the MagSafe technology used on the iPhone.