Leaked video claims to show Apple Pencil 3 with a return to a glossy design

Ahead of next week’s “Spring Loaded” Apple event, rumors continue to suggest that a new Apple Pencil could be on the way. Following earlier reports of a new Apple Pencil 3, a video posted to Twitter today claims to offer a closer look at the changes — or lack thereof — that could be on the way.

The video was posted by an anonymous Twitter user who claims to obtain their information from the Apple supply chain. It corroborates an image we saw leak last month that also claimed to show the new Apple Pencil.

Based on the leaks we’ve seen so far, the Apple Pencil 3 appears to be very similar to the second-generation Apple Pencil, but with one key change: a return to a glossy finish.

The first-generation Apple Pencil features a glossy design and it charges via Lightning connectivity. Apple still sells the first-generation Apple Pencil for the iPad mini and the entry-level 9.7-inch iPad.

Alongside the 2018 iPad Pro, however, Apple introduced the second-generation Apple Pencil with a matte design and the ability to attach magnetically to the side of the iPad Pro for pairing and charging. This is also supported on the iPad Air introduced last year.

The alleged Apple Pencil 3 appears to combine these two designs. It seems to feature a flat edge to allow it to magnetically attach to the iPad Air and iPad Pro for charging, but with a glossy design.

At this point, all we know about the Apple Pencil 3 is what we’ve been able to glean from the leaked images. It’s possible, or likely even, that there are other under-the-hood changes, such as new features, gestures, or higher precision. Changes could also be in store to improve the experience with the mini-LED display coming to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

What do you think of the rumored Apple Pencil 3? Do you have any features on your wish list? Let us know down in the comments!

