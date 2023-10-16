 Skip to main content

Will the Apple Pencil 3 add to the lineup or be a replacement?

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Oct 16 2023 - 1:58 pm PT
0 Comments

What started as a minor iPad spec bump rumor over the weekend has since been clarified to be a rare Apple Pencil update. We expect Apple to release the rumored Apple Pencil with interchangeable magnetic tips. But will the new Apple Pencil join the lineup or replace one or both of the existing models?

One possible scenario is that Apple takes the “good, better, best” strategy with the Apple Pencil:

  • Apple Pencil 1 ($99) works with iPad 9 and iPad 10
  • Apple Pencil 2 ($129) works with iPad mini, iPad Air, iPad Pro
  • Apple Pencil 3 ($149+) with interchangeable tips works with M2 iPad Pro

Again, just spitballing, but maybe the new tip features are like the M2-exclusive hover feature.

How to charge Apple Pencil

Equally likely, I’d guess, is that the new Apple Pencil replaces the second-gen Apple Pencil in the lineup for around the same price. The first generation Apple Pencil would stick around for the base model iPads.

The most interesting scenario to me would be the Apple Pencil 3 replacing both of the current models. It’s not rumored, but it would be nice.

This seems least likely, though, because it raises new questions. How would it pair? How would it charge? Apple Pencil 1 pairs and charges over Lightning/Lightning to USB-C. Apple Pencil 2 pairs and charges over a magnetic connection.

The magnetic method is preferred because it’s physically less awkward and also provides a place to put the Apple Pencil.

But does Apple plan to move the FaceTime camera on future iPads to the horizontal top center like on the iPad 10? That seems to be the main reason the iPad 10 doesn’t work with the Apple Pencil 2.

If the answer to that is yes, the Apple Pencil 3 could be the next clue to that happening. However, the fact that the Apple Pencil 3 seems to be launching on its own would seem to imply that it will work just like the Apple Pencil 2.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the origin…
Apple Pencil

Apple Pencil

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.